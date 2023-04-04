Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lloyd's Underwriters Want Out Of $2.8M Flood Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (April 4, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London asked a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday to dismiss them from a Philadelphia condominium association's $2.8 million flood coverage suit against Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co., arguing that they do not owe excess coverage until the other parties resolve their dispute....

