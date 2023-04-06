ACA Ruling Could Mean Narrowed Benefits From Health Plans

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 6, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court's decision blocking the government from enforcing preventative services requirements under the Affordable Care Act could ultimately lead health plans to reduce coverage, attorneys and advocates say, underscoring how a suit driven by religious objections to policy could have broader implications for public health....

