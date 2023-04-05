1st Circ. Won't Revive Mass. Cop's Wrongful Termination Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 4, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday backed a Massachusetts town's win over a police officer's suit claiming he was harassed and later fired for raising concerns about the hiring of another officer's son and prevented from getting another job, finding no error with a lower court's decision to toss the case....

