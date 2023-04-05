Judge Revokes Enviro Review Shield For Factory Farm Loans

By Peter McGuire (April 5, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Farm Service Agency measure that shielded loans to some industrial animal farms from environmental review has been revoked by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled that the agency sidestepped legal rulemaking to make the unexplained exemptions....

