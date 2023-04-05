IHS Proposes Funding Boost For Tribal Ambulatory Services

By Crystal Owens (April 5, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Indian Health Services is proposing to increase maximum funding for its Small Ambulatory Program from $2 million to $3.5 million and transition the program's administrative services from its headquarters to 12 areas within tribal communities throughout the nation, in an effort to become more locally focused....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS