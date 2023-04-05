2 Firms Steer Tech-Focused SPAC's $200M Offering

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 5, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Inflection Point Acquisition II, which is the second special purpose acquisition company formed by Kingstown Capital Management, on Wednesday announced plans to raise up to $200 million in its initial public offering under the guidance of White & Case LLP and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP....

