Funko Opposes Investor's Bid For $3.3M Recap Fee Award

By David Minsky (April 5, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Consumer collectible company Funko Inc. is opposing a nearly $3.3 million fee requested by attorneys for a shareholder who said the company benefited from a May 2022 recapitalization that prevented a double dip into its excess cash, arguing an audit board had considered alternative uses for extra money prior to a Delaware lawsuit....

