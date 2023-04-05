3rd Circ. Calls For Sanctions In 'Lawyer-Driven' Stock Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 5, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that investors seeking to get their nonliquid funds back from an ailing trading company violated procedural rules forbidding lawsuits filed for improper purposes and "lawyer-driven litigation," holding that sanctions, which could include attorney fees, were warranted since the investors' only goal in filing the lawsuit was to force a settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS