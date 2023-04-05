Mont. Is Told To Face Claims Of Indigenous Education Failures

By Caleb Symons (April 5, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Montana must continue to face allegations that its public schools do not teach Indigenous culture and history as required by the state constitution, a judge said Tuesday, breathing life into a putative class action led by six tribes and nearly 20 individual plaintiffs....

