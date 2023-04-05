Quinn Emanuel, Insurers Spar In $185M Fee Fight

By Jack Karp (April 5, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP on Tuesday balked at what it called insurers' "incendiary" request for an accounting and discovery related to $185 million in attorney fees stemming from a $3.7 billion award secured in litigation over the Affordable Care Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS