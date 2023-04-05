Crestview Invests $200M In Ex-Goldman Execs' New RIA

By Al Barbarino (April 5, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners has invested $200 million into Modern Wealth Management, a just-launched investment advisory headed up by former executives with Goldman Sachs' private funds management unit, according to a Wednesday statement from the new firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS