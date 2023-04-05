Calif. Man's Payments To Ex Aren't Alimony, OTA Says

By Jaqueline McCool (April 5, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A California man can't claim an income tax deduction for payments to his ex-wife that he characterized as alimony, the state Office of Tax Appeals ruled, finding the payments did not meet the requirements to be classified as such....

