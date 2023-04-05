NYT, Media Outlets Want Names Of FTX's Foreign Customers

By Lauren Berg (April 5, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The New York Times and other media outlets objected Wednesday to FTX customers' request to file under seal the identities of non-U.S. customer-creditors in the Chapter 11 case, saying the public would be left in the dark about how the government is dealing with the "largely unregulated" cryptocurrency industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS