Calif. Federal Court Cuts Counterclaims In Copyright Case

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 6, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- In a partial victory for two licensing companies, a California federal judge has agreed to toss all of Pandora Media's amended antitrust counterclaims in ongoing $62.8 million copyright litigation that alleges the platform failed to pay the correct amount in royalties when streaming the audio recordings of several comedians....

