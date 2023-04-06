Crypto Mining Operator Sued Over Delays, Poor Conditions

By Aislinn Keely (April 6, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency mining firm SBIC Crypto Co. accused its former facility operator Wednesday of misrepresenting the readiness of its mining center and exposing its equipment to "substandard" conditions, which it said resulted in millions of dollars lost through delays and damage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS