Black Muscogee Descendants Argue For Citizenship Rights

By Crystal Owens (April 11, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The descendants of those enslaved by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation are awaiting a tribal court ruling that would determine their citizenship, claiming the tribe is violating a 19th century treaty that guarantees the descendants the same rights and privileges as other Native citizens....

