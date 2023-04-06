US Trustee Says Armstrong Flooring Ch. 11 Exit Too Long

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 6, 2023, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that Armstrong Flooring Inc.'s proposal for a drawn-out exit from Chapter 11 is unacceptable, saying that despite its inability to confirm a plan or pay expenses, the company wants to remain in bankruptcy indefinitely....

