Texas Hospital Must Face Disability Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 6, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate panel said a health care system can't avoid a suit claiming it terminated an employee because she requested desk equipment to help alleviate neck and back pain, finding no issue with a trial court's ruling that the case can move forward....

