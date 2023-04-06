DOL Board Backs H-2A Denial Over Flawed Documentation

By Britain Eakin (April 6, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appellate board has affirmed the agency's denial of a Florida company's request for temporary foreign agricultural workers, concurring with the agency that the company failed to provide adequate documentation of housing accommodations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS