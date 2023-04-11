BMW Wants To Restart Dealer's Suit In Fla. State Court

By David Minsky (April 11, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- BMW of North America LLC argued Tuesday in Florida federal court that a dealer's suit over alleged unfair business practices should be dismissed because of its potential criminal penalties, in addition to saying that the law requires suits brought in the name of a state entity to be refiled in state court instead....

