NC Man Indicted In $7M Int'l Tech Support 'Scam'

By George Woolston (April 7, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in an international, multimillion-dollar tech support scam that investigators say used fraudulent pop-up boxes on victim's computers to trick them into buying unnecessary services....

