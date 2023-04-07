Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Treat Design Patents Like Patents

By Dani Kass (April 7, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Various players in the world of replacement auto parts have urged the full Federal Circuit to reconsider the test used for determining design patents are invalid as obvious, arguing the court is treating design patents more like trademarks than utility patents, thus making invalidations nearly impossible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS