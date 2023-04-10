2nd Circ. Backs Disgorgement For Tax-Dodging Broker

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 10, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has declined to reverse a lower court's decision tossing a bid for relief from a disgorgement order from a former broker convicted of running an investment scheme that raised $126 million under false pretenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS