Law Firms, Plaintiffs In DCG Crypto Case Want To Co-Lead

By Brian Steele (April 7, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut law firm Silver Golub & Teitell LLP has agreed to join with the national firm Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP to represent a proposed class of crypto lenders in a securities lawsuit against Digital Currency Group Inc. and CEO Barry Silbert, alleging that they engaged in a "sham" intercompany transaction to hide a subsidiary's insolvency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS