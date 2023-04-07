Family's 10-Year Eviction Saga Highlights NYC Housing Crisis

By Katryna Perera | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

When Richard and Bellamira Solis (far right and far left) were forced out of the illegal basement sublease where they'd been living in Brooklyn, the family ended up seeking refuge with a neighborhood acquaintance. When it turned out the neighbor was also a partner with a Manhattan law firm, it kicked off a nearly decadelong legal saga that came to an end last month as the family struck a $275,000 settlement with their former landlords over their eviction. (Courtesy of Paul Edelstein)

Paul Edelstein, an attorney with Manhattan-based personal injury firm Edelstein Faegenburg & Brown LLP, and his wife, Maritza, outside their home in Brooklyn. The Edelsteins welcomed the Solises into their home after the family's eviction, and Paul went on to spearhead the family's legal case against their former landlords. (Courtesy of Paul Edelstein)

NYC's Affordable Housing Supply Dwindles as Pricier Units Come Online According to data from a city housing survey, the number of rental units in New York City priced at less than $1,500 per month in inflation-adjusted dollars shrank by 38% between 1991 and 2021, falling from just under 1.6 million to 990,800. At the same time, the number of units priced at or above $2,300 per month has increased more than fivefold.



<$1,500/month

<$1,500/month

≥$2,300/month All figures inflation-adjusted and shown in 2021 dollars Source: New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey

Many Vacant Units Out of Reach for Low-Income Families Families with higher incomes had a far greater number of housing options in 2021, according to data collected by the city. For those with yearly incomes of $100,000 or more, there were a reported 57,522 units available. For those below that threshold, the data showed only 45,665.

Source: New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey