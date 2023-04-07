Trade Group Trots Out New Suit Over Horse Racing Law

By Katherine Smith (April 7, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A horse trade association has launched a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission challenging a federal horse racing law allowing a private corporation to oversee United States horse racing, claiming the group has been given the ability to exercise "absolute power" over smaller tracks and owners without proper oversight....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS