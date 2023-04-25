More AI, More Problems, Attorneys Tell Patent Office

By Andrew Karpan (April 25, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- In-house attorneys for a number of major filers, among others, warned the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday that naming artificial intelligence on patent applications could create new burdens for applicants, limit patent protection and potentially flood the office with flawed applications....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS