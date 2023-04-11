US To Curb Fishing Subsidies Under WTO Deal

By Micah Danney (April 11, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. agreed to an international trade deal on Tuesday that seeks to reduce overfishing by curbing fishing subsidies, becoming the fourth country to accept the agreement, which requires acceptance by two-thirds of the World Trade Organization's members to go into effect....

