Diet Supplement Co. Targets Unauthorized Amazon Sellers

By Greg Lamm (April 7, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- California dietary supplement company Nordic Naturals Inc. has filed a complaint in Washington state court accusing Amazon merchants of illegally selling poor-quality, damaged and defective products that have prompted customers to leave negative reviews tarnishing the company's reputation....

