5th Circ. Says Thomson Reuters Bias Suit Rightly Tossed

By Grace Elletson (April 10, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to reinstate a former Thomson Reuters worker's suit claiming she was fired for her gender and age, saying she had not shown the company's stated reason for firing her — failing to disclose a personal link to a candidate she backed for a promotion — wasn't legitimate....

