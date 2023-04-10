5th Circ. Backs Hospital's Win In False Claims Act Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 10, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't revive a former HCA Holdings employee's False Claims Act case alleging that she was sacked for bringing up issues with the hospital's Medicare claims, saying she can't show the reason for firing her was just a smokescreen for retaliation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS