Age Bias Cost NJ Hospital Supervisor Over $1M, Suit Says

By George Woolston (April 10, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A fired hospital engineering supervisor has launched a discrimination lawsuit accusing a New Jersey health system of "plotting" to replace him with a younger employee, an ouster that marked the "worst day" of his life and cost him over $1 million in pay and benefits....

