IRS Floats Microcaptive Rules In Wake Of Court Defeats

By Dylan Moroses (April 10, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service proposed rules Monday that would revise how certain microcaptive insurance transactions are to be reported and which are deemed abusive after court decisions upended guidance the government previously relied upon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS