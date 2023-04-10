Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Floats Microcaptive Rules In Wake Of Court Defeats

By Dylan Moroses (April 10, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service proposed rules Monday that would revise how certain microcaptive insurance transactions are to be reported and which are deemed abusive after court decisions upended guidance the government previously relied upon....

