2nd Circ. Revives Suit Over $15M Life Insurance Policy

By Jennifer Mandato (April 10, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit revived a lawsuit brought by a man accusing an AIG unit and a financial planner of falsely confirming that they would provide third-party funding to cover an $87,000 monthly premium on his mother's $15 million life insurance policy, finding Monday that the lower court misconstrued the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS