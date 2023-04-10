Maxus Reaches $573M Deal In $14B YPF Asset-Stripping Fight

By Vince Sullivan (April 10, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The trust created in the Chapter 11 case of Maxus Energy Corp. proposed a $573 million settlement with Argentine chemical company YPF SA that would resolve a long-running dispute between the parties over asset-stripping allegations and $14 billion in environmental cleanup obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS