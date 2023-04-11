Mass. Pot Shop Wants Refund Of $1.4M In Town Impact Fees

By Brian Steele (April 10, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts cannabis dispensary is demanding that the town of Uxbridge refund more than $1.4 million in community impact fees because it has not documented the costs that support the figure, according to a lawsuit filed in state Superior Court....

