Interior To Consider Mexico Embargo Over Endangered Sealife

By Rae Ann Varona (April 10, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Interior Department agreed to look into whether Mexico has been illegally fishing and trading its endangered native totoaba fish following years of calls to do so, opening up a possible embargo of Mexican imports, including seafood and other wildlife....

