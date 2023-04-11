Chancery Trial Nears On Purple Mattress Poison Pill Challenge

By Jeff Montgomery (April 10, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Delaware's double test of fairness for corporate actions is slated for a new workout Wednesday, when Chancery Court takes up a three-day trial on claims that mattress and sleep product maker Purple Innovation Inc. wrongly adopted a poison pill and other board control defenses to snuff a proxy fight....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS