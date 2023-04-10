Judge Won't Ship Out USAA's Mobile Banking Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 10, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas magistrate judge has rebuffed a bid by Truist Bank to transfer the United Services Automobile Association's patent suit against it over mobile check deposit technology, finding that the court's experience with the technology in the past weighs against shipping the suit to North Carolina....

