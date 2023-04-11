Conn. Atty Sues Ex-Firm And Litigation Financier Over Firing

By Emily Sawicki (April 11, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney has filed a federal suit against his former employer and its primary client, a litigation finance firm, alleging they committed wrongs including breach of contract, tortious interference and wrongful termination by firing him after he refused to defer to one client at the expense of a class of 48,000 others....

