JPMorgan Wants Info On Frank Founder's Fund Transfers

By Aislinn Keely (April 10, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase believes embattled fintech founder Charlie Javice may have transferred a trove of funds related to the fintech's $175 million acquisition gone wrong, according to newly unsealed filings asking a Delaware federal judge to greenlight discovery requests to preserve evidence in the case....

