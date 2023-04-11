Okla. City U. Law Alum Sues Over Data Breach At School

By Emily Sawicki (April 11, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma City University School of Law graduate has filed a proposed class action alleging the school's negligence led to a 2022 data breach that potentially compromised thousands of Social Security, driver license and passport numbers, a hack that was not disclosed for eight months....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS