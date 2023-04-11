Suit Blames Candy Co., Gas Co. For Pa. Factory Explosion

By Matthew Santoni (April 11, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The family of a worker killed in the explosion of West Reading, Pennsylvania's R.M. Palmer candy factory is suing the candy company and its gas provider in state court, claiming they ignored a gas leak that eventually ignited, leveling the building and killing seven people....

