Enviro Groups Seek To Force EPA To Set Wastewater Limits

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 11, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 12 environmental groups has urged the Ninth Circuit to unravel the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's latest sewage guidelines, arguing that the treatment standards promulgated by the agency fail to set limits on harmful chemicals pouring out of oil refineries and chemical plants....

