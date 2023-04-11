Moderna Gets Fed. Circ. To Affirm Ax Of MRNA Patent

By Andrew Karpan (April 11, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A small medical startup failed Tuesday to convince the Federal Circuit that language in one of its patents that purportedly covers a mRNA delivery system used in the COVID-19 vaccine was not already covered by language in a slightly older patent the company owns — a minor legal win for one of the companies the startup is suing, Moderna....

