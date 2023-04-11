Fed. Circ. Won't Make Gilstrap Ship Out TP-Link Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 11, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit rebuffed a manufacturer's bid to force U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer a rival's networking technology patent suit against it out of the Eastern District of Texas, determining Tuesday that it didn't meet the burden of proof necessary to warrant intervention....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS