11th Circ. Upholds Sentence Of Fla. Elder Fraud Scheme Head

By Rachel Riley (April 11, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday rejected a Florida man's challenge to his seven-year prison sentence for fleecing elderly investors of $2.4 million, saying he invited one of the lower court errors he now claims when he took a plea deal including a sentence enhancement....

