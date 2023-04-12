Voting Group Petitions Ga. Board For Upped Election Security

By Ali Sullivan (April 12, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A voting integrity group leading long-running litigation over Georgia's electronic in-person voting system has filed a petition with the state's election board to replace touchscreen voting machines with pen and paper ballots, alleging security risks inherent in the current system necessitate the change....

