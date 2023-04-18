Investor Sues Travelodge For £6.2M Over Fire Safety Defects

By William Janes (April 18, 2023, 2:39 PM BST) -- A property investment company has hit Travelodge and a building contractor with a £6.2 million ($7.7 million) negligence suit, alleging the hotel chain and the construction company are responsible for a litany of fire safety failings at a London hotel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS