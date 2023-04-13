Russian Cell Network Sues US Tech Co. After Ukraine Invasion

By William Janes (April 13, 2023, 5:27 PM BST) -- Russia's largest mobile phone network is suing an American call center software company, alleging that the tech business breached their contract when it withdrew its services in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has refused to give back almost $1.3 million that the telecommunications giant paid in advance....

